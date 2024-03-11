MHA Authorizes States, UTs To Take Action Against 3 Banned J&K Groups

Jammu: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has authorized all States and Union Territories to take action against three banned Jammu and Kashmir-based groups under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The groups include Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Sumji faction), Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Bhat faction) and Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu and Kashmir.

In three identical notifications issued by the Home Ministry, the Central Government directed that all powers exercisable by it under Section 7 and Section 8 of the anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967, shall be exercised by State Governments and Union Territory administrations in relation to the three unlawful associations.

On February 27, the Home Ministry had extended the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu and Kashmir, for five years for continuing activities against the security, integrity and sovereignty of the nation.

A day later, it announced that the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Sumji faction) and the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Bhat faction) were also declared as banned groups for their anti-India and pro-Pakistan propaganda, besides asking people to refrain from taking part in elections.

The Home Ministry order will help the State/UT Governments to take action against the activists of three banned outfits, the sources said.

However, they added, most of the activities of the three groups are confined in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir but sometimes their cadre not only take shelter in other States/UTs but also try to extend their activities there.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print