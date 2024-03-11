My third term will write new chapter in rise of women power: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday cited a host of women-centric schemes of his government to assert that only a society which boosts women’s standing and creates opportunities for them can advance.

His third term will write a new chapter in the rise of women power, Modi said at a ‘Sashakt Nari-Viksit Bharat’ programme, exuding confidence of retaining power in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In a swipe at previous governments, he said women’s lives and hardships were not a priority for them while the BJP dispensation has come out with different initiatives to help them at every stage of life.

