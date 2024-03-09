Election Commissioner Arun Goel resigns ahead of Lok Sabha polls

New Dehli:Election Commissioner Arun Goel resigned days before the Lok Sabha election 2024 and President Droupadi Murmu accepted his resignation. The Election Commission is now headed only by the Chief Election Commissioner (Rajiv Kumar) and no election commissioners. “In pursuance of clause (1) of Section 11 of The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, the President is pleased to accept the resignation tendered by Shri Arun Goel, Election Commissioner with effect from the 09th March, 2024,” the gazette notification issued on Saturday read.
