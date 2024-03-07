Police arrests 5 drug peddlers

Srinagar: In continuation of its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested five drug peddlers in Sopore and Ganderbal and recovered contraband and psychotropic substances from their possession.

In Sopore, a police party headed by Incharge Police Post Watergam under the supervision of SDPO Rafiabad and SHO PS Dangiwacha at a checkpoint established at Hib Dangerpora Crossing, intercepted 02 persons who on seeing the police party tried to flee from the spot, but were apprehended tactfully. During search, 583 tablets of banned drugs have been recovered from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to Police Station Dangiwacha where they remain in custody.

In Ganderbal, a police party of Police Post Nagbal at a checkpoint established at Gratabal crossing intercepted a vehicle (i10) bearing registration number JK01AF-6330 with 03 persons on-board. They have been identified as Mohd Furqan Mir (driver) son of Ali Mohd Mir resident of Bilal Colony Soura, Rayees Ahmad Makdoomi son of Nazir Ahmad Makdoomi resident of Khalmulla Ganderbal and Dildar Ahmad Hajam son of Gh Hassan Hajam resident of Rangil Ganderbal. During search of the vehicle, 2.6 Kgs (Approx) of crushed cannabis was recovered and seized on the spot. They have been arrested and shifted to Police Station where they remain in custody. Vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective Police Stations and investigations have been initiated.

