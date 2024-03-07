KU, CUK postpone exams scheduled today

Srinagar: The University of Kashmir and Central University of Kashmir Wednesday postponed all exams scheduled to be held on March-07.
The decisions were taken in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kashmir tomorrow.
Assistant Controller of Examination Kashmir University informed that all the examinations of the university which are scheduled to be held on March 7, 2024 stands postponed.
The official said that the fresh dates shall be issued soon.
Meanwhile, CUK in a communiqué said, “The examinations scheduled for March 7, 2024 postponed. The date for the examinations shall be notified separately”.