Police arrests 4 drug peddlers in 3 districts

Srinagar: Police have arrested four drug peddlers in Kashmir valley and recovered contraband substances from their possession, officials said.

“A police party of Police Station Qazigund during patrolling at Village Berigam intercepted a suspicious person carrying a polythene bag, who tried to flee after noticing police party, but was apprehended tactfully,” a police spokesperson said in a statement issued here.

During search, he said, officers were able to recover 85 grams of charas like substance from his possession. He has been identified as Mohd Amin Dar son of Abdul Ahad Dar a resident of Berigam. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.

In Pulwama, he said, acting on specific information regarding hording of contraband substance by one person namely Mohd Ayoub Rather son of Gh Mohd Rather resident of Frasipora Pulwama at his house. “Acting swiftly, police raided the said house and recovered 10.4Kgs of Charas powder like substance and arrested the said accused person on the spot.”

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered in respective police stations and investigation have been initiated.

Also, Police arrested two drug peddlers in Baramulla and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

“A police party of Police Post Wussan headed by IC PP Wussan at a checkpoint established at Wussan Chowk, intercepted a vehicle (Auto) bearing registration number JK01P-4705 with two persons on board. During search, 2.15Kgs of Poppy Straw like substances were recovered from their possession.”

They have been identified as Sahil Ahmad Sheikh son of Ghulam Mohammad resident of Sher Colony Sopore & Mudasir Ahmad Dar son of Ab Aziz resident of Jalalabad Sopore. They have been arrested and shifted to PS Pattan were they remain in custody. Vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.

Accordingly, he said, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Pattan and investigation have been initiated.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print