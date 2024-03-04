Religious conversion case: SC gives interim bail to UP’s SHUATS university VC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday granted interim bail to Rajendra Bihari Lal, vice chancellor of Uttar Pradesh’s Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences (SHUATS), in a case of alleged illegal religious conversion.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra issued notice to the UP government on his plea challenging the Allahabad High Court.

The top court noted that the high court is not hearing the bail plea filed by Lal who has been in custody since December 31 last year.

