Intensive Pulse Polio Immunization drive held across Kashmir

SRINAGAR: The campaign for Intensive Pulse Polio Immunization (IPPI) was today held across the Kashmir Division to administer Pulse Polio (PP) drops to the children of age group 0-5 to protect them from vulnerability of the disease.

In Ganderbal, Deputy Commissioner, Shyambir inaugurated the Intensive Pulse Polio Immunization (IPPI) Programme at District Hospital.

He started the campaign by administering Polio drops to newborn infants in the presence of CMO Ganderbal Dr Afroza Shah; DIO Ganderbal Dr Bushra Yousuf; BMO Ganderbal Dr Andleeb Bashir, I/C Medical Superintendent DH Ganderbal and other officers/officials. Speaking at the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that special teams have been deputed to far flung areas of Ganderbal to ensure immunization of the children.

He stressed upon the concerned officers to ensure cent percent coverage of the target population of the children under the Pulse Polio programme besides directed them to conduct door to door survey to ensure that no eligible child is left out.

46689 children of the district shall be administered PP drops for which 234 booths have been established besides

5 transit booths and 4 mobile booths have also been established for the effective and successful implementation of the program.

In Kulgam, Deputy Commissioner Kulgam, Athar Aamir Khan kick-started the immunization program at District Hospital Kulgam by administering PP drops to a newborn in presence of ADC, Viqar Ahmad Giri, CMO, Dr. Gulzar and other officers and officials.

88000 children in Kulgam shall be administered drops at 508 booths established across the district for which two thousand workers have been deployed by the district administration.

In Bandipora, DC, Shakeel ul Rehman started Pulse Polio Immunization Campaign across the district from CHC Sumbal by administering oral Pulse Polio drops to newborn infants.

CMO Bandipora Dr. Rafi Ahmad Salathi, Dy CMO Dr. Parveiza Kounser, DIO Dr. Rehana, BMO Dr. Idrees, SDPO sumbal, Medical and Paramedical staff of the hospital were present on the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner, on the occasion, stressed upon the extensive coverage of all the eligible children.

61528 children shall be covered across the district for which 360 vaccine booths have been established while services of 1440 workers and 72 supervisors have been utilized for successful implementation of IPPI.

In Budgam, Deputy Commissioner, Akshay Labroo today launched National Pulse Polio Immunization programme at Chief Medical Officer’s office where he administered PP drops to children.

Chief Medical Officer, Budgam, Dr Mohammad Ayoub, Medical Superintendent District Hospital Budgam, Dr Iqbal and other senior medicos were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that 628 pulse polio booths have been established in the district to ensure no eligible child is skipped.

He stressed on door to door survey for the coverage of all the children of 0-5 years of district.

For the effective implementation of programme, 2609 including Health Workers, ASHA workers and ICDS workers were deployed at 628 Booths including 07 transit teams.

In Shopian, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Dr Zakir Hussain Faaz today initiated Pulse Polio Immunization Programme by administering Polio drops to children below 05 years at DH Shopian here in presence of Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Arshid Hussain. Dy. CMO, DH Shopian, BMO, District Immunization Officer, besides Doctors and Paramedical staff of the Health department were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion ADC emphasized on door-to-door campaign in the district to reach every child in the district.

For 43000 eligible children 238 Polio booths, including 3 transit polio booths have been established in the district.

In Anantnag, Deputy Commissioner, SF. Hamid today inaugurated IPPI Programme by administering oral anti polio vaccine drops to the newly born infants of Migrant Laborers at Pazalpora Bijbehara in presence of CMO Anantnag and other Medical staff.

143554 children of the specific age group shall be administered pulse polio drops in the district during the campaign at 673 PP booths. 18 transit booths have also been setup for the effective and successful implementation of the program.

The district administration has deployed 2692 total workers including Anganwari workers, education workers, ASHA’S and health workers to monitor the programme.

DC directed the officers of the health department to ensure cent percent coverage and also asked for door to door survey to leave no child uncovered under the pulse polio programme 2024.

In Kupwara, Out of total 1,30,677 targeted children in the age group of 0-5 , 1,17,139 were administered oral Pulse Polio drops on the first day of campaign.

District Administration had made elaborate arrangements across the district despite inclement weather conditions and heavy snowfall in upper belt snowbound areas of the district.

A total of 766 Booths and 17 Transit Points were established, besides 3064 Health Workers, 1062 ASHAs and 548 Anganwari Workers were deployed to carry out the Pulse Polio Immunization programme in the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Handwara, Aziz Ahmad Rather inaugurated the drive at the Associated District Hospital of GMC Handwara in presence of doctors and GMC Administration.

CMO Kupwara inaugurated the campaign at Sub-District Hospital Kupwara by administering the polio drops to newborn infants.

