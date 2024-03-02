Secretary DLSA inspects Subsidiary Jail Dignibal

GANDERBAL: In order to take stock of facilities and to ensure the overall wellbeing of inmates at Subsidiary Jail Dignibal, Secretary District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Ganderbal, Nusrat Ali Hakak, along with Legal Aid Defense Counsels and Women Panel Lawyers on Friday conducted an inspection visit to the Jail.

The visit, conducted to assess the conditions within these correctional facilities, also aimed to ensure that every prisoner is aware of their legal rights and the resources available to them.

During the visit, Secretary DLSA turned her attention to the prisoners’ wellbeing and the quality of the food being served to them. She meticulously inspected the meals, ensuring that they meet the necessary standards for health and nutrition. She also engaged directly with the prisoners, inquiring about their state of health and the quality of their daily meals.

Sajid Irfan, Deputy, Legal Aid Defense Counsel Ganderbal; Tanveer Ashraf, Deputy, Legal Aid Defense Counsel Ganderbal; Advocate Burjeena Hamid, Panel Lawyer and Adv. Romanoi Syed, Panel Lawyer also interacted with prisoners regarding their cases and informed them about their rights.

They made them aware about the jail manual and various judgments of the Hon’ble Supreme Court and Hon’ble High Court related to prisoners. They apprised the prisoners on the legal services available to them.

During the visit DySP (Nodal Officer Subsidiary Jail Dignibal), Incharge Subsidiary Jail Dignibal, and other police personals were present.

