Director Animal Husbandry kick-starts 4th round of FMD Vaccination

ANANTNAG: In a significant move towards bolstering animal health and welfare, the Director Animal Husbandry, Purnima Mittal on Friday kick-started the 4th round of Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) vaccination campaign from Bijbehara.

Additionally, marking a milestone in veterinary infrastructure development, the Director laid the foundation stone for the Sub District Veterinary Hospital in Bijbehara.

Speaking on the occasion, the Director said that the initiative underscores the commitment of the Department of Animal Husbandry towards ensuring the health and well-being of livestock, an integral aspect of agricultural sustainability and rural livelihoods.

By initiating the fourth round of FMD vaccination, the department aims to mitigate the spread of this highly contagious disease among the livestock population, thereby safeguarding the interests of farmers and enhancing the productivity of the livestock sector.

Furthermore, the establishment of the Sub District Veterinary Hospital in Bijbehara signifies a concerted effort towards strengthening veterinary healthcare infrastructure at the grassroots level.

This hospital is poised to become a vital hub for providing quality healthcare services to animals, offering diagnostic, treatment, and preventive care facilities to the livestock owners in the region.

Director expressed gratitude to all stakeholders, including government authorities, veterinary professionals, and local communities, for their unwavering support and collaboration in realizing these initiatives.

She reiterated the department’s commitment to promoting animal welfare and enhancing the socio-economic well-being of rural communities through effective veterinary services and infrastructure development.

Chief Animal Husbandry Officer Anantnag, Javaid Mohi ud Din Zargar and other officers and officials were present on the occasion.

