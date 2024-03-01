Jatinder Singh Johar, AIG (Crime & Complaints) awarded DG BPR&D Commendation Disc

JAMMU: AIG (Crime & Complaints) PHQ J&K Jatinder Singh Johar was on Thursday awarded DG BPR&D Commendation Disc in an investiture Ceremony held at BPR&D Headquarters.
In the year-2022, various Committees were constituted by the BPR&D MHA, Gol for evaluation of various premier Police Training Academies/Institutions of the Country for award of Union Home Minister’s Trophy for the best Training Institutions for the year 2021-22.
Jatinder Singh Johar-IPS, the then AIG (Trgs/Policy) PHQ J&K was selected as Member of Southern Zone Committee constituted for evaluation of the participating Training Institutions of four states viz Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh/Telangana & Tamil Nadu. The Committee had accordingly conducted the evaluation of the selected Training Institutions of all the four States in four phases and submitted its report to the BPR&D MHA, GOI.
In recognition of the outstanding contribution rendered by the officers of various Evaluation Committees in finalizing the award, Jatinder Singh Johar-IPS the then AIG(Training/Policy) PHQ J&K now AIG (Crime & Complaints) PHQ J&K among other officers of the Evaluation Committees constituted for the purpose has been awarded DG BPR&D Commendation Disc today in an investiture Ceremony held at BPR&D Headquarters.