Army opens fire on Pakistani drone in J&K

Mendhar/Jammu: Army troops guarding the Line of Control fired nearly two dozen rounds at a Pakistani drone after it intruded into Indian territory in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

However, the drone managed to return to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) after hovering briefly over some forward Indian posts in Mendhar and Krishna Ghati sectors, the officials said.

The incident happened late Tuesday, prompting a search operation to ensure that there was no airdropping of weapons or narcotics by the drone, they said.

