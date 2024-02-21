The North Kashmir Gazette: A journey towards the top off beat tourist destinations of Kashmir

Every morning, we wake up from our peaceful slumber, leave our cosy beds, and put on some colourful clothes to conceal our tired bodies as we head out to work. We spend the entire day working tirelessly, dealing with numerous customers, filing paperwork, attending to patients, and catering to all sorts of people who come with their needs, grievances, and complaints. We become so engrossed in our work life that we forget what life looks like beyond that. By the end of the week, all we want is a restful weekend, a break from the chaotic chapters of life, and an opportunity to find a place where we can be one with nature, where we are under no obligation to serve anyone but ourselves.

However, finding such a serene place can be challenging. We want a place that is far from the hustle and bustle of life, but we don’t know where to go or where to start. In our pursuit to find that perfect place, we often scroll the internet, looking for recommendations and inspiration. However, we end up finding the same ten or fifteen places where everyone goes, and the excitement of exploring a new place fades away.

As you sit down to read the magazine which you randomly picked up at a station, you are immediately struck by its vibrant appearance. The North Kashmir Gazette covers all the off-beat tourist destinations across the North of Kashmir with precise details, elaborate descriptions, and a wide range of quality photographs that capture your attention like nothing else. From the diverse land of Bungus Valley to the high altitudes of Sadhna Top, from the depths of Kishanganga River to the simplicity of Lolab Valley, the essence of every place has been captured in such a way that even the known becomes unknown and you want to visit the places all over again, just to see things with a whole new perspective. Ultimately, you find places that are unique, where you can explore and discover new things, places where you can escape the stress of your daily lives and immerse in the beauty of nature. Somewhere you can relax, reflect, and recharge your batteries. Places where you can discover yourself and find inner peace.

The beauty of the gazette lies in the fine craft of writing. Every article is written with such precision that you find no useless information, and every part has been given a fair share of attention. For instance, the very first article in the magazine is about the enchanted Bungus Valley. A brief account of all the adjacent places to Bungus Valley has been given, just in case visiting Bungus wasn’t enough. The charismatic chemistry of Kishanganga, Keran, and Karnah also comes into play, and you find yourself dancing to the slow and wild rhythm of the soft waters. The gazette does justice to Keran Valley, giving it the recognition it deserves.

As you read through the gazette, you will find yourself overwhelmed by the magnificence of the villages surrounding Kishanganga. It just reaches the core of your heart, forcing you to live that village life once again that has been lost somewhere in the loudness of the city. The gazette also mentions Lolab Valley, and all the picnic spots in Lolab Valley, like Kaarivan, Sat Barran Caves, and Chandigan Dakhbanglow. A separate section is dedicated to the trekking adventure that one can experience in Lolab Valley. You get to flow with the streams and springs of Lolab Valley.

Gurez Valley is another gem that shines in the gazette. It is a heaven in itself, and everything you need to know about the valley, you’ll know it through the gazette. The peaks of Gurez Valley, the waterfalls, the lakes, the passes, and everything else that makes the valley captivating have been mentioned. Monabal Village, also known as trout haven, is another page dedicated to a place you had no idea even existed. It immediately becomes one of your favourite places which you now want to visit once in your lifetime.

Machhal, another border village, is still underrated but it is certainly a beautiful place. From the beauties of the village to its people full of hospitality, you’ll find everything in The North Kashmir Gazette. The mountain ranges of Shamsha Bari, which has the pride that Kishanganga flows through it, have been mentioned in the magazine. The beauty of Sadhna Top has also been captured in the gazette.

The Kupwara District is an embodiment of natural beauty and charm. It is truly a marvel of nature that has been captured in one comprehensive article.

All these articles are detailed and most importantly at the end of every article, you will find all the necessary information about those mentioned places, including the best and most convenient routes, the mandatory documents required for travel, the available accommodation options, and the different activities that one can enjoy in the district.

As a resident of Kupwara, I was amazed to discover the beauty and vastness of this district that has the potential to become a major tourist destination and I was struck by how beautiful Kashmir in general is with its less crowded tourist spots. The gazette is not only a treat to the eyes but also a reliable source of information for all your travel-related queries. After reading it, I feel more equipped and confident to embark on a journey to explore the district. All I need to do now is pack my bags and set out on an adventure of a lifetime.

The writer is a columnist, poet and storyteller. She can be reached at [email protected]

