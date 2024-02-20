Unidentified body recovered in Budgam, probe launched

Budgam: An unidentified body was recovered in Sanzipora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Tuesday.
Official said that the body of the man was found by locals who accordingly informed the police
He said that the body has been recovered from the spot, and his identification is being ascertained
Police have taken cognizance of the incident and have started further investigation in this regard—(KNO)
