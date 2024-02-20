Security Heightened Across Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Security forces have been put on an alert in Kashmir ahead of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Jammu on Tuesday.
Police and paramilitary forces are conducting random checking of vehicles at dozens of places in the city and elsewhere, officials said here on Sunday.
Special checking points, ncluding entry and exit points have been set up at various places in the city as a precautionary measure, the officials said.
Modi will visit Jammu on Tuesday to launch multiple development projects, including for education, railway, aviation and road sectors, worth Rs 30,500 crore.
He will also distribute appointment letters to about 1,500 newly recruited government employees of Jammu and Kashmir and interact with beneficiaries of various schemes as part of the ‘Viksit Bharat, Viksit Jammu’ programme, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.
Among the railway projects that Modi will inaugurate are the railway line between Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan (48 km) and the newly electrified Baramulla-Srinagar-Banihal-Sangaldan section (185.66 km).
