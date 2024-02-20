Jammu-Sgr highway, others roads shut

Jammu: The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic on Monday due to mudslides triggered by heavy rains in Ramban district, officials said here.
People have been asked to avoid travel on the highway till the weather improves.
“The traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway has been closed for traffic due to mudslides at Mehad-Cafteria in Ramban and at Tabela Chamalwass in Banihal area,” an official of the traffic department said.
Authorities have stopped traffic at various place along the highway to avoid people getting stranded in vulnerable areas of the arterial road.
Major snowfall during the last 24 hours closed most of the highways leading out of Kashmir in J&K.
Traffic department officials said that Srinagar-Leh, Mughal Road, Bandipora-Gurez road, Sinthan-Kishtwar and roads leading to Keran/Karnah border towns are also closed.
While the Valley received rainfall, higher reaches like Zojila Pass, Baltal, Sonamarg, Pahalgam, Doodhpathri, Gurez, etc., received heavy snowfall during the last 24 hours.
Reports from Gulmarg ski resort said heavy snowfall was continuing there in the morning.
The MeT department had forecast rain/snow till February 21 after which the weather is expected to improve. (Agencies)
