Div Com inspects operational readiness of new ‘State of Art’ B&J hospital

SRINAGAR: With a minimum civil work remaining for the completion of new State of Art Bone & Joint Block, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today paid a visit to the B&J Hospital Srinagar to assess the operational readiness of the project which would boost the health sector and patient care in Valley.

More than 70% of the work on the project has been completed on 160 bedded Block while reaming portion is expected to complete within a month.

During the visit, Div Com was accompanied by CEO, Smart City Srinagar, Dr Owais Ahmad; Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi ud din Bhat; SSP Traffic; Chief Engineer, PWD R&B and officers of I&FC and KPDCL.

Besides, Principal GMC, Srinagar; Medical Superintendent, B&J Hospital and senior doctors of the hospital were also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, Div Com was briefed that the 160 bedded block is being contracted with World Bank Funding while NPCC is the executing agency of the project.

The building includes 6 bedded ICUs, 12 bedded Pre Op & Post Op rooms, 3 Modular OTs.

The new block has features of Earthquake Protection using wall dampers, Pneumatic tube transfer system and Hospital Management & Information System.

While chairing a meeting, here, Div Com directed executing agency to strictly adhere to the timeline for the completion of pending work.

He also directed for the construction of bridge between main block of old building and new block for transferring patients between blocks very comfortably.

He also directed for the development of emergency unit which constitutes pivotal segment of the hospital.

He also enjoined on concerned to explore the possibility of shifting the power grid station from the premises of the hospital.

Besides, Div Com directed CEO Smart City for the development of one way Bund Road in a loop form so patients can approach the hospital conveniently. He also directed for development of parking place at the available parking space in the proximity.

