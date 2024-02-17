Div Com reviews preparation of departments

Srinagar: In view of the change in weather & forecast of heavy snowfall in the Valley in coming days, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today convened a meeting of Deputy Commissioners & Head of Civil Departments wherein he directed all the departments to keep men, material and machinery ready to tackle any exigency that may emerge out of the expected snowfall.

He also directed officers to mobilize their field staff for effective & timely response to any emergency.

The meeting was attended by all Deputy Commissioners; Commissioner SMC; Director ULB and officers of line departments including PWD, PHE, KPDCL, KPTCL, PMGSY and Telecommunication Service providers.

He instructed Mechanical Engineering Department, PWD (R&B) and PMGSY for simultaneous snow clearance to ensure all roads remain open for connectivity and transportation.

Similarly, Div Com enjoined on KPDCL for making workshops functional to repair damaged transformers within stipulated time besides instructed to ensure restoration of power supply lines in case snow causes any disruption.

While addressing the meeting, Div Com enjoined all the officers to remain available in the field to ensure timely restoration of services for the convenience of general public.

He also directed them to keep citizens informed through social media regarding the maintenance works being executed to restore services.

For smooth execution of plans, Div Com asked all the concerned departments to work in close coordination and synergy with District Administrations.

