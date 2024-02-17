Army intercepts drone in Poonch

Poonch: Army on Friday intercepted a drone from Pakistan along Line of Control in Baloni area in KG Sector of Mankote and forced it to return by firing at it, officials said.
They told GNS at around 7:10 hours, soldiers deployed at the sector said that a Pak drone was seen coming near one of the army post in Mankote Mendhar area. “After seeing the suspected drone, Army fired a few rounds forcing the drone to return back,” they said, adding, “Further details are awaited.” (GNS)
