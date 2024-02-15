Prominent Pahari leader, ex-minister Syed Mushtaq Bukhari to join BJP today

Jammu: Prominent Pahari leader and former minister Syed Mushtaq Ahmed Bukhari is all set to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the Centre granted Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to Pahari Ethnic Group in Jammu and Kashmir.Once prominent face of National Conference in Rajouri and Poonch region, Bukhari, resigned from the party in 2022 over the issue of granting ST status to Paharis.Political experts believe that Bukhari’s joining will be a major boost to BJP in Anantnag- Rajouri Lok Sabha seat. Earlier, former legislator and NC leader Shenaz Ganai joined the BJP in New Delhi. Shenaz Ganai belongs to Poonch district and represented the NC in the legislative council of the erstwhile state of J&K. Sources also disclosed that a former MP from north Kashmir is also in touch with the BJP and may join the party—(KNO)
