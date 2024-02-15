Killing of 2 Punjab Residents: Massive Operation Launched To Retrieve Phone, Other Incriminating Material Thrown Down By Prime Accused At 2 Places Along Ali Jan Road

Srinagar: In the backdrop of arrest of the prime accused involved in killing of two residents from Punjab, and ‘upon his divulgence’, a massive operation has been launched to retrieve a mobile-phone besides other incriminating material thrown down by the arrestee into a water-body at two places along Ali Jan road here A top police officer said that they apprehended the prime accused Aqib Ahmad, a hybrid militant, from Zaldagar Srinagar recently. Upon persistent questioning, the accused, the officer said, divulged that he threw down the mobile-phone, he used to contact his handlers based in Pakistan, into a water body at Saidapora near Aiwa bridge – falling along Ali Jan road – after committing the act. “The accused has dropped other incriminating material at a separate place which also falls along the same stretch”, the officer said. “To take the investigation to a logical end, it was felt imperative to bring out the mobile-phone and other incriminating material out of the water body”, the officer said adding, “In this pursuit a massive operation has been launched, at both the specified places, since this morning where we have sought help of Marcos, SDRF and Navy personnel.” “We hope that the required material is found and brought out successfully, which will help us a great deal to proceed with the investigations”, the officer said further.Notably, the action has seen impetus after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted by DIG Central Kashmir. Pertinent to mention here that, two residents of Amritsar Punjab came under a militant attack in Shalla Kadal area in Srinagar on February 7, 2024. While one Amrit Pal died instantly, his other colleague Rohit who suffered critical injuries in the incident succumbed a day later. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print