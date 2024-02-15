Explosives defused: Army

Mendhar/Jammu : The Indian Army on Wednesday defused an old explosive shell near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said.
The Automatic Grenade Launcher (AGL) shell was found during patrolling by the troops in Balnoi area of Mankote sector, they said.
The officials said that the army experts later safely defused the shell.

