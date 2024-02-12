As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the world’s largest political party headquartered in India is heading to the 2024 elections, it strategically charts its path for the upcoming political landscape, this path unfolds as a chronology of achievements and strategic efforts. Large Language Models (LLM) (e.g., ChatGPT, Gemini, Google Bard), the performance report of BJP over the past five years called score card and the “Mood of the Nation”(MOTN) survey have been put in place to delve deep into the outcome of the 2024 General Elections in India.

From the impact of Ram Mandir’s construction and the revocation of Article 370 to the meticulous planning of economic reforms and integral humanism, each strategic step hits a chord that resonates with the heartbeat of the nation. Amidst the complexity of political dynamics, the effective handling of the COVID-19 pandemic by the BJP is a testament to resilience and excellent leadership. When we look at the chronicles of the past, the interaction of victories, challenges and ambitions paves the way for a national discourse that mirrors the sentiments that may shape the 2024 electoral landscape.

The NDA government’s commitment to “Integral Humanism” serves as the philosophical foundation for its economic policies, placing the well-being of citizens at the forefront – “The Nation First.” Integral Humanism, articulated by Deendayal Upadhyaya, underscores the importance of indigenous economic models that prioritise human welfare over purely materialistic goals.

In practical terms, the government has translated this philosophy into economic reforms aimed at fostering inclusive growth. By focusing on sectors that directly impact the lives of citizens, such as agriculture, healthcare, and education, the BJP has demonstrated a holistic approach to economic development. The emphasis on rural and urban development, coupled with social welfare programmes, aligns with the Integral Humanism philosophy, which seeks to balance material progress with human-centric values.

Highlighting these economic reforms in the context of Integral Humanism allows the government to present itself as a compassionate and responsible steward of the nation’s economic well-being. Emphasising policies that uplift the standard of living for all, rather than a selected few, this reinforces the government’s commitment to creating an equitable society and resonates positively with a broad spectrum of voters. This narrative, when communicated effectively, positions the BJP as a party dedicated to achieving economic prosperity with a human touch.

The construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya stands as a monumental achievement for the BJP, rooted in India’s cultural and religious history. The culmination of a prolonged legal and social debate, the construction not only fulfils a key promise made by the party but also addresses the sentiments of millions of Indians who have long awaited the restoration of Lord Ram’s birthplace.

The significance of the Ram Mandir extends beyond religious symbolism; it embodies the government’s commitment to cultural heritage and national identity. By successfully battling the legal complexities and initiating the construction, the BJP demonstrates its ability to resolve long-standing issues, fostering unity and a sense of fulfilment among a large section of the population.

The Ram Mandir becomes a powerful narrative for the BJP, portraying the government as a custodian of cultural values and a facilitator of religious harmony. Emphasising this achievement in the upcoming elections allows the party to connect with voters on a deeply emotional and cultural level, reinforcing the image of a government that delivers on its promises and respects the diverse fabric of the nation.

One of the most decisive and transformative moves of the BJP government has been the revocation of Article 370, a significant and long-standing provision that granted special autonomy to the then state of Jammu and Kashmir. This bold decision was a pivotal moment in India’s history, underscoring the government’s commitment to national integration and security.

Article 370 has been a bone of contention for decades, leading to a complex sociopolitical landscape in J&K. The revocation, which was executed in August 2019, marked a departure from the status quo, with the aim of bringing the region into the mainstream of national development.

From a political perspective, the revocation resonates with a substantial portion of the electorate, emphasising the government’s willingness to take bold steps for the greater national interest. By integrating Jammu and Kashmir more closely with the rest of the country, the BJP demonstrated a commitment to unity and a rejection of separatist sentiments.

In the context of the 2024 elections, the revocation of Article 370 can be presented as a courageous and forward-looking move that prioritises the unity and integrity of the nation. Effectively communicating positive outcomes, such as improved governance, economic development, and improved security, can solidify the BJP’s image as a party that takes decisive actions to safeguard the nation’s interests.

The BJP government’s commitment to inclusive development is evident through an array of impactful social welfare programs. Initiatives like Pradhan Mantri, Jan Dhan Yojana, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and Ayushman Bharat address various social needs. PM Jan Dhan Yojana fosters economic stability by providing basic banking services to every household. Swachh Bharat focuses on cleanliness and civic responsibility, transforming public health. Ayushman Bharat, the world’s largest health insurance scheme, ensures healthcare access, especially for economically vulnerable sections.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), initiated in 2019, supports small farmers with direct income assistance. Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) promotes clean cooking for below-poverty-line households. Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, a COVID-19 response, aids vulnerable sections through PM Garib Kalyan Yojana. The Saubhagya Yojana, launched in 2017, strives for universal electrification.

These programmes showcase the BJP’s dedication to citizens’ well-being, going beyond rhetoric to uplift living standards. In the lead-up to the 2024 elections, highlighting the positive impacts on the ground reinforces the government’s image as a provider of meaningful and inclusive governance.

External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar’s affirmation regarding the transformation of the 3Cs—Capabilities, Credibility and Context—in India’s foreign policy underscores the notable achievements of the BJP government on the global stage.

Capabilities: The government’s strategic investments in enhancing India’s diplomatic, economic, and military capabilities have been pivotal in reshaping its role in the international arena. Initiatives like Make in India and the push for defence self-reliance have bolstered India’s position as a key player, not just in regional affairs but on the global stage.

Credibility: The government’s commitment to maintaining credibility in international engagements has been exemplified by its consistent adherence to principles and commitments. This is evident in India’s stance on various global issues contributing to its image as a responsible and reliable actor. The successful handling of diplomatic challenges, such as border tensions, has further enhanced India’s credibility among the global community.

Context: The BJP government’s foreign policy has adeptly navigated the evolving global context. From fostering strategic partnerships to addressing emerging challenges like climate change and global health crises, India’s foreign policy underlines its ability to adapt and engage constructively in an ever-changing geopolitical landscape.

These transformations in the 3C’s signify a maturation of India’s foreign policy, positioning the country as a key influencer in international affairs. As the government communicates these achievements, it projects an image of a nation that is not only capable but also credible and context-aware in its global engagement. This narrative can contribute significantly to the BJP’s appeal in the upcoming 2024 elections, showcasing a government that has elevated India’s standing on the world stage.

The Mood of the Nation (MOTN) survey indicates that the public perceives this crisis management as a significant success, with 20% of respondents crediting the government for its handling. The positive sentiment generated from the pandemic response is considered a crucial factor that can enhance the BJP’s electoral appeal. The article emphasises the importance of integrating successful pandemic management into the broader narrative of the government’s achievements, aligning with its commitment to the well-being of citizens. Additionally, addressing public concerns such as unemployment and price rise, along with a strategic communication strategy, is crucial to further enhance the BJP’s electoral prospects.

The “Mood of the Nation” (MOTN) survey predicts a third consecutive victory for the PM Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. The survey anticipates the NDA securing 335 seats, comfortably surpassing the required majority. The BJP is projected to win 304 seats independently, while the INDIA opposition bloc is expected to secure 166 seats. The survey reflects the public’s perception of PM Modi’s legacy, citing achievements such as the Ram Mandir construction, raising India’s global stature, and the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The findings of the Mood of the Nation survey align with the political landscape discussed earlier, where the BJP-led NDA’s achievements and public sentiment play a crucial role in shaping electoral dynamics. The survey reinforces the BJP’s stronghold, emphasising key accomplishments such as the Ram Mandir construction and global positioning. These findings can be strategically integrated into the election narrative, highlighting the public’s acknowledgement of the government’s successes, which include cultural, economic, and diplomatic achievements. Such positive sentiments can contribute significantly to the BJP’s appeal in the upcoming elections, as they align with the narrative built around the government’s performance and achievements discussed earlier.

In conclusion, as the BJP steers towards the 2024 elections, a panorama of achievements and strategic initiatives emerges, showcasing resilient leadership. From the impactful resonance of the Ram Mandir construction to the thoughtful implementation of economic reforms and integral humanism, each move resonates with the nation’s sentiments. The adept management of the COVID-19 pandemic reflects astute governance, while global policy initiatives bolster India’s international standing. The insights from LLM Models, Score Card, and MOTN Survey paint a portrait of a party attuned to the aspirations of the people. As the political landscape unfolds, the dynamic interplay of victory, challenges, and ambitions sets the stage for a national discourse. The positive sentiment drawn from social empowerment schemes further fortifies the BJP’s position. The journey ahead holds promise and potential, reflecting the sentiments that may shape the electoral landscape in 2024. With the present achievements echoing, the nation eagerly awaits the next chapter, optimistic about witnessing the progress propelled by the BJP.

The writer is a Senior Research Fellow, CSIR-NET, DST-INSPIRE & Gold Medalist; the author of ‘Spark of Joy- Soaring Towards the Radiant Tomorrow’; Amazon link: https://www.amazon.in/Spark-Joy-Tomorrows-Cruising-Concepts-ebook/dp/B0CT5445T6

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print