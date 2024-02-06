Sitaram Jindal honoured with Padma Bhushan for exemplary contribution to naturecure, philanthropy

SRINAGAR: Dr. Sitaram Jindal, a distinguished figure in the realms of philanthropy and healthcare, has been bestowed with the prestigious Padma Bhushan, eliciting widespread excitement throughout India. The accolade is attributed to his significant role in his unparalleled philanthropic endeavors, particularly in the field of Naturecure. Dr. Jindal’s groundbreaking contributions to drugless therapy and the establishment of the Jindal Naturecure Institute (JNI) have earned him this esteemed recognition.

Born in 1932 in the remote village of Nalwa in Haryana, Dr. Jindal’s journey towards Naturecure began during his university years when he battled abdominal tuberculosis. Faced with a seemingly incurable condition, he sought refuge in a small Naturecure clinic, experiencing relief through fasting, enemas, and other unconventional methods. This transformative experience sparked his unwavering faith in Naturecure and Yoga.

Driven by a vision to establish a comprehensive Naturopathy and Yoga hospital, Dr. Jindal acquired a vast expanse of land on the outskirts of Bangalore in 1977-79. This marked the inception of JNI, equipped with a research wing funded generously by Jindal Aluminium Limited (JAL), demonstrating Dr. Jindal’s commitment to elevating Naturecure to new heights.

In stark contrast to conventional Naturecure treatments prevalent at the time, Dr. Jindal embarked on a mission to modernize and innovate this science. Recognizing the lack of enthusiasm and development in orthodox Naturecure practices, he dedicated himself to uplifting and promoting drugless therapies. The SJ Foundation, founded in 1969, became a financial pillar for his charitable initiatives, relying solely on contributions from JAL, without seeking support from the government or other individuals.

Dr. Jindal’s tireless efforts have significantly impacted the field of drugless healing, establishing JNI as a world-class facility specializing in the treatment of various ailments, including asthma, diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, and even some cases of cancer. The institute, boasting 550 beds, has become a beacon of hope for those seeking drug-free alternatives for their health concerns.

In addition to JNI, Dr. Jindal has championed numerous charitable activities, showcasing his commitment to social reform. This includes the establishment of allopathy hospitals, schools, and colleges, rural development initiatives, adoption of villages for healthcare and education, and support for various NGOs working tirelessly in healthcare and education.

Dr. Jindal’s philanthropic endeavors extend beyond Naturecure, encompassing the establishment of eight charitable entities in his native village, Nalwa, benefitting a significant population in the surrounding areas. His dedication to social welfare is further evident in his support for underprivileged students through scholarships and the financial backing of NGOs committed to healthcare and education.

The impact of Dr. Jindal’s work goes beyond the walls of JNI. His holistic approach to health, emphasizing Naturopathy and Yoga, has transformed the lives of millions globally. His commitment to preventive care and raising awareness about the side effects of drugs aligns with his belief that Naturopathy can significantly alleviate the burden on allopathic hospitals.

Throughout his journey, Dr. Jindal has introduced numerous innovations and therapies, addressing a spectrum of health issues. From simplified abdomen packs to herbal teas, spinal bath tubs, and cold and hot reflexology tracks, his contributions have expanded the repertoire of Naturecure treatments.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print