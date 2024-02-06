LG lauds: ‘Highlights govt’s commitment for rapid economic growth’

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha lauded J&K UT’s Interim Budget 2024-25 and expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
The Lt Governor tweeted: “Grateful to Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji & Hon’ble FM Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman Ji for J&K’s interim Budget 2024-25, which is dedicated to farmers, women, youth, marginalized section of society and seeks to strengthen the grass-root democracy in the Union Territory.
Interim budget highlights the govt’s commitment of rapid economic growth & it ensures that the growth is socially inclusive and sustainable. It focuses on fast expansion of agricultural economy & addresses the issue of regional imbalances & seeks to bridge rural-urban divide.
The budget 2024-25 creates an enabling environment for investment & seeks to accelerate industrial growth.The budget will ensure that industries generate more employment, provide support to thrust areas identified for investment & it will encourage start-up ecosystem in the UT.
Budget focuses on skill development & employment of Nari Shakti. It seeks to ensure that benefits of rapid economic growth flow equitably to the women in rural & urban areas, SHGs are empowered & women-owned business enterprises are provided access to resources & networks”.
JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha lauded J&K UT’s Interim Budget 2024-25 and expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.