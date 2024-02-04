Strike in Kargil, protest in Leh over statehood, 6th Schedule demand

Srinagar: A complete bandh was observed in Kargil district while as a massive protest rally was taken out in Leh district of Ladakh on Saturday. The call for Bandh and protest was made by Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and Leh Apex Body (LAB), two conglomerates representing various political, social, religious, student organizations in Ladakh in support of their four demands including Statehood for Ladakh, Constitutional Safeguards under Sixth Schedule, PSC for Ladakh and early job recruitment process and two separate parliament seats for Leh and Kargil.

As per reports a complete bandh was observed in Kargil district with all business establishments, other private offices closed while transport was off the roads.

Similarly, a massive protest rally was taken out in Leh under Leh Apex Body joined by hundreds of people.

The two alliances have asked people to unite to fight for statehood and special status under the sixth schedule of the Constitution, the creation of a public service commission, job reservations for locals, an early recruitment drive and separate representation for Leh and Kargil districts in Parliament.

Member Kargil Democratic Alliance, Sajjad Hussain Kargili said that the protest call has been given in support of the four demands by the Ladakh bodies. Kargili said that the government should listen to the people of Ladakh and fulfill their demands without any delay.

MHA had already issued the meeting notice for HPC on February 19, the sources said, adding that written points submitted by LAB and KDA to the MHA are likely to be discussed in the meeting among other issues to be taken up by the members.

Headed by Union MoS Home Nityanand Rai, the HPC comprised LG Ladakh Brig (Retd) BD Mishra, Lok Sabha member from UT, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Chairpersons-cum-CECs Leh and Kargil Hill Councils, Joint Secretary, MHA Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, Director/Deputy Secretary Ladakh MHA (Member Secretary) and seven representatives each from LAB and KDA.

The LAB representatives include Thupstan Chhewang, Chairman LAB, Chhering Dorjey Lakrook, Nawang Rigzin Jora, president Congress, Ashraf Ali Barcha, Dr Abdul Qayum, Tsering Wangdus and Padma Stanzin. The KDA leaders in the HPC are Asgar Ali Karbalai, working president Congress, Qamar Ali Akhoon, general secretary NC, Sajjad Hussain Kargili, Sheikh Bashir Shakir, Skarma Dadul, Mubarak Shah Naqvi and Syed Ahmed Rizvi.

