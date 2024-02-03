Modi Likely To Inaugurate AIIMS Jammu On Feb 18

Jammu: The much awaited All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) of Jammu is likely to be dedicated formally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the people on February 18.

“As of now, we have not received the confirmed dates but tentatively it is expected that Modi may inaugurate Jammu AIIMS on February 18,” Prof (Dr) Shakti Kumar Gupta, Founder Executive Director and CEO, Jammu AIIMS told reporters during media interaction followed by a press conference.

Dr Gupta said, “as Model Code of Conduct (MCC) shall also come into force in view of the Lok Sabha Poll, so we are expecting a timely inauguration of Jammu AIIMS very soon.”

The AIIMS Executive Director however, earlier sharing about the facilities and other services to be provided by Jammu AIIMS that embarks on a journey to transform healthcare in UT of Jammu and Kashmir, said, “AIIMS Jammu situated in Vijaypur (Jammu), as a premier healthcare institution dedicated to providing comprehensive and state-of-the-art medical services to the people of the region.

With a focus on research, education, and patient care, AIIMS Jammu aims to be a beacon of excellence in the healthcare sector.”

He outlined upcoming initiatives and projects aimed at enhancing healthcare accessibility, research, and patient care and informed that “AIIMS Jammu” was founded as part of the development package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015, to address regional healthcare imbalances and uplift medical education standards.

Dr Gupta declared that the visionary Prime Minister has underscored diverse themes and statements aimed at fostering comprehensive development, inclusivity, and advancement in the healthcare sector and AIIMS Jammu aligns with key national initiatives like Digital India, Skill India, Woman Empowerment, Jai Anusandhan, Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, Swachh Bharat Swasth Bharat, and Health for all.

The foundation stone for “AIIMS-Vijaypur” was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 3, 2019, solidifying the commitment to comprehensive development.

The institution strives to play a pivotal role in fostering a healthier, happier, and more prosperous Jammu and Kashmir.

The Founder Executive Director extended thanks to the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha for his consistent support, patronage, precious time, unyielding assistance, and invaluable guidance throughout the entire journey.

He proclaimed that “AIIMS Jammu”, sprawling across 226.84 acres, features one of India’s largest and most picturesque campuses along National Highway 44.

The North Campus includes the “Ayush Block,” a convention centre, an Academic Building, and a Nursing College. The South Campus comprises multi-storied staff housing, sports facilities, and connectivity through underpasses.

“AIIMS Jammu” ED provided hope by offering 750 beds in Phase-I, revolutionizing specialized medical care for patients closer to home.

The comprehensive offerings include services for cancer, cardiac, neurological conditions, and various specialties like Cardiology, Neurology, Urology, and more, adding, “Patient-centric features like Patient Assistant services, Indoor Navigation System, Patient Care Managers, and Smart Payment Cards underscore AIIMS Jammu’s dedication to a holistic healthcare experience. Telemedicine services, including eSanjeevani is integrated for remote healthcare access.”

Prof Gupta prioritizes women empowerment at “AIIMS Jammu” through equal opportunities, supportive work environments, and gender-sensitive policies.

He further emphasized on embracing digitalization in healthcare, ensuring electronic health records, AI integration, and a three-tier cyber security framework for data security and privacy.

The venerated Director imparted information on collaboration of “AIIMS Jammu” with national and international institutions, including IIT, IIM, IIIM, and the University of Alabama at Birmingham, reflecting AIIMS Jammu’s commitment to knowledge sharing and innovation. The trajectory of future initiatives includes joint programs with IIT Jammu, an integrated MBBS + PhD Program, a School of Public Health, and the establishment of various ‘Centres of Excellence.’

He shared his vision of “AIIMS Jammu” becoming “a global village” for healthcare, research, and education, inviting Indian origin Nationals/NRI’s to contribute in various capacities, and offering specialized healthcare services with state-of-the-art technology.

“Jammu AIIMS, as an “Institute of National Importance” aims to transform the healthcare landscape in Jammu and Kashmir, providing the highest quality care for masses, especially to those in remote and underserved regions,” said Dr Gupta.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print