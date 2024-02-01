Cache of Arms, Ammo Recovered in Kupwara

Srinagar: Security forces on Wednesday recovered arms and ammunition during a joint search operation in Magam area of Kupwara.
“In a joint search operation today (Wednesday) at Cheramunji near Magam, Kupwara, Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police have achieved a major breakthrough against the militant activities, resulting in a significant recovery of ammunition and Warlike stores”, reads a statement issued to GNS.
The operation, the statement reads, was a result of Human intelligence received from a reliable source.
“A meticulous operation of search and destroy was launch based on the input which resulted in the recovery of 9x UBGL shells, 4x IED receivers, 30 x Commercial grade detonators housed in their original factory packaging, 138 rounds of AK47, a loaded magazine of sniper rifle, blank rounds of AK 47 and 4x magazines of 9mm pistol”, reads the statement. (GNS)