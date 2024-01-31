Avalanche warning issued to 6 J&K districts amid inclement weather

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management on Wednesday issued avalanche warning for 6 districts in the next 24 hours amid inclement weather.

According to a statement, avalanche with low danger level is likely to occur above 2800 & 3500 metres in Doda and Ganderbal districts in the next 24 hours.

The statement reads that avalanche with nedium danger level is likely to occur above 2400 metres in Poonch, Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara districts in the next 24 hours.

It advised people living in these areas to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas—(KNO)

