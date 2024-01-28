9 injured in Rajouri accident

Jammu: At least nine people including three ladies were injured when a Matador they were travelling skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Rajouri district, officials said on Saturday.
They said that the Matador (JK11-5057) met with the accident at Guglinar, Kakora and nine passages including driver were injured. The injured were immediately shifted to hospital by rescuers including local volunteers and police.
The injured have been identified as Gul Hussian (70), Mohd Waseem (26), Kadim Hussain (65), Rukhsana Kosser (25), Zaifan (4-5 years old), Mohd Shabir (28), Abid Hussaim (11), Sobia Kosser (20), all residents of Guglinar, Kakora and Kulzam Begum of Tandwal. A police official confirmed the accident to GNS and said that a case has been registered in this regard. (GNS)
