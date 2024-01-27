Airbus & Tata Group agree on helicopter deal; India, France unveil defence industrial roadmap

New Delhi:India and France on Friday unveiled an ambitious industrial roadmap to co-develop critical military hardware and firmed up a space situational awareness programme even as the Tata Group and Airbus agreed to jointly build H125 helicopters following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, announcing the outcomes of Thursday’s Modi-Macron talks in Jaipur, said a scheme for exchange of professionals in the age bracket of 18 to 35 years and activation of Schengen visas with a five-year validity for Indian postgraduate alumni were among other key decisions.

The two sides signed several crucial agreements including one on defence-space partnership, another on satellite launches besides a separate one on boosting cooperation in the healthcare sector.

