Govt close to saturation in implementing social sector schemes: FM

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the government is close to reaching saturation in implementing social sector schemes designed to provide basic necessities to the poor.

Addressing the students of Hindu College on the occasion of its 125th anniversary, she said the time has come for India to become economically ‘aatmanirbhar’ (self-reliant) and march forward to become a developed nation by 2047.

Regretting that 60 years since Independence passed without any sense of urgency, Sitharaman said, “we have laid the material foundation for a Viksit Bharat” and empowering people by providing basic necessities to all.

