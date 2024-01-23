Police arrests 7 drug peddlers in Sopore, Kulgam

Srinagar: Police have arrested seven drug peddlers in Sopore and Kulgam and recovered psychotropic and contraband substances from their possession, officials said.

“A Police party of PP Fruit Mandi at a checkpoint established at Reban, intercepted a vehicle (Maruti Swift Car) bearing registration number JK01AU-3674 with two persons on board,” a police spokesperson said in a statement.

They have been identified as Umer Rashid Shalla son of Abdul Rashid Shalla and Adnan Manzoor Antoo son of Manzoor Ahmad Antoo, both residents of Sidiq Colony Sopore.

“During search, 112 capsules of SpasmoProxyvon Plus & 11 bottles of Codeine Phosphate were recovered from their possession. Both the accused were arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody.”

Meanwhile during the course of investigation of case FIR No. 04/2024 of PS Tarzoo, he said, two more drug peddlers were arrested and 1536 tablets of banned drug SpasmoProxyvon Plus were recovered from their possession. They have been identified as Shahnawaz Ahmed alias Manzoor son of Shuja Ahmed resident of Dangerpora Sopore and Shabir Ahmed son of Ab. Rashid Mir of Sahipura Kral Gund Handwara. Pertinently, on 11/01/2024, he said, a Police party of PS Tarzoo at a checkpoint established at Railway Crossing Amargarh, recovered 3600 capsules of SpasmoProxyvon Plus from a truck bearing registration number JK05C-1271 driven by Rameez Wali Rather son of Wali Mohd Rather resident of Sahipora Kralgund Handwara. All the drug peddlers have been shifted to police station where they remain in custody, he said.

Similarly in Kulgam, he said, a Police party of PS Qazigund during patrolling at Sumo Stand Qazigund, intercepted two suspicious persons carrying two nylon bags who tried to flee after noticing police party but were apprehended tactfully. They have been identified as Ashfaq Ahmad Rather son of Abdul Majeed Rather resident of Chalyar, Chenani and Mohd Sharif Bani son of Mohd Jabroo resident of Nagulta, Chenani. During search, he said, officers were able to recover 8 Kgs of Poppy Straw from their possession. They have been shifted to police station where they remain custody.

Subsequently, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and investigations have been initiated.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print