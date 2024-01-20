DC Pulwama chairs DLSCC meet; deliberates on Ex-Gratia Relief Cases

Pulwama: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, Dr Basharat Qayoom Saturday chaired District Level Screening Cum Coordination Committee to address ex-gratia relief cases pertaining to incidents involving death, injury, property damage, SRO-43, and police personnel.
A comprehensive review of 17 cases was undertaken during the meeting, with inputs gathered from the Police, Field Functionaries, and Central Forces.
Emphasizing the importance of thorough consideration, the DC directed the Committee to take into account all available reports, ensuring a balanced approach. The two crucial parameters of compassion and dependence were highlighted as integral elements in the decision-making process.
During the meticulous review and deliberation, the Committee approved 9 cases, reflecting a commitment to justice and precision. Further clarification was sought on the remaining cases, demonstrating the Committee’s dedication to a thorough and transparent evaluation process.
The meeting witnessed the presence of SSP Pulwama, senior officers from CRPF and Army, ACR Pulwama, and Tehsildars.
