Baramulla among top performers under ADP; NITI Aayog Report

Secures Rs 3 crore additional funding for dev purposes
Baramulla: Under the Aspirational Districts Programme, District Baramulla has ranked among top performers under key thematic area of ‘Basic Infrastructure’ as per the report issued by National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog), for the month of September 2023.
Baramulla District as such has secured an additional funding of Rs. 3 crore from NITI Aayog for the developmental purposes under any of the already set 5 thematic areas viz. Education, Health and Nutrition, Financial Inclusion and Skill Development, Basic Infrastructure, and Agricultural and Water Resources.
In acknowledgment of this remarkable achievement, the Additional Secretary NITI Aayog, Vennecaganti Radha, IAS, has extended her congratulations and appreciation to the District Team responsible for execution of the programme and Central Prabhari Officers for outstanding performance.
District Administration Baramulla, conveyed heartfelt gratitude to the Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, and Chief Secretary Atul Dullo for the unwavering support extended by the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory administration in accomplishing this significant feat.
While congratulating the district team for their accomplishment, the DC underscored that this achievement was a product of the combined efforts of its officers and expressed his confidence that, collectively, the District can chart a course toward elevated development.