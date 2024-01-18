Ram temple was not issue of conflict between Hindus, Muslims at time of independence: Rajnath

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said the Ram temple was not an issue of conflict between Hindus and Muslims at the time of independence and every community has supported the ‘Ram Janmabhoomi Andolan’ in some way.

Asserting that one cannot imagine India without Ram, Singh said the grand temple being built in Ayodhya is a symbol of “restoration” of Indian culture.

The minister was speaking at the launch of a book — “Rom Rom Mein Ram”. The book is a compilation of essays written by the late senior journalist and MP Ashwini Chopra and others

