Police chief for implementing new criminal laws

Jammu: A high-level meeting to discuss road map for the effective implementation of new criminal laws—Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the Bharatiya Sakshya (BS), passed by the parliament recently, was held at Police Headquarters Jammu under the chairmanship of the Director General of Police J&K R.R. Swain today.

A police spokesperson said that in the context of the parliamentary intent behind the newly passed laws to bring about a paradigm shift in the philosophy and practice of criminal laws – from the ‘penal code’ to ‘justice code’, the meeting discussed what is new in these laws and the changes and capacity building required in their efficient enforcement. Joint Director CBI New Delhi Shri Viplav Kumar Choudhary gave a detailed PowerPoint presentation on the subject.

The DGP J&K R.R Swain while speaking on the occasion, directed for identifying the resources and tools required for effective implementation of these laws.

He emphasized that the laws must be implemented in a way that ensures their effectiveness and achieve their intended objectives, directing to underline strategies including capacity building, training, technical tools so that investigation officers have the necessary skills and resources to effectively enforce the new laws and utilize modern technology in investigations.

The DGP thanked Joint Director CBI Viplav Kumar for his efforts in explaining the changes and objectives of these laws to J&K Police officers.

Appreciating the fellow J&K Police officers, the DGP said that he was delighted by the kind of participation and enthusiasm with which they showed their intent in understanding and implementing these laws.

ADsGP M.K Sinha, Nitish Kumar, IGP Headquarters B.S Tuti, DIsG M. Suleman Choudhary, Shridhar Patil, Dr. Ajeet Singh, Ms Sarah Rizvi, Ms. Nisha Nathyal, Javaid Iqbal Matoo, SSP PCR Jammu, JDsP PHQ and Crime Hqrs., AIsG of PHQ, Jammu based IRP/JKAP Commandants attended the meeting in person at PHQ Jammu while ADsGP Shri SJM Gillani, Shri Garib Das and Shri Vijay Kumar, Range DIsG, District SSsP, Commandants of IRP/JKAP, Principal of Police Training Institutions/Schools, SSP PCR Kashmir attended the meeting through video conferencing.

“There was a thought provoking discussion on the subject and the officers gave their suggestions and discussed the effectiveness of these laws comparing them with old laws during the presentation and at the conclusion of it.”

During the meeting it was observed that the laws passed by the country’s parliament include provisions which ensure that not only the accused but the victims of crime, and the society in general too receive justice, and thrust has been given to modernize the investigation process by using technology, the spokesperson said.

“These laws have provisions to tackle terrorism and organized crimes more effectively, and they incorporate advancements in modern and scientific technology to improve the quality of investigations besides timeline in trials.”

Additionally, the laws have provisions for increased punishment in certain offenses. It has introduced new offenses, including offenses against the state, organized crime, offenses related to terrorism, mob lynching, non-reporting of rash and negligent acts, crimes of snatching, ATM theft, Ponzi schemes, and leaked question papers.

