Hashmat Ali presides over mega awareness prog at Hajin

People express gratitude to LG administration

Bandipora: As part of Viksit Bharat Sanklap Yatra, Commissioner Food and Drugs Department J&K, Hashmat Ali Yatoo on Tuesday presided over a mega awareness programme at Hajin Bandipora.

The programme witnessed massive participation of locals, Civil Society members and social activists.

DDC Member Ghulam Mustafa, DDC Member Naza Begum, ADDC Bandipora Mohd Ashraf Bhat, SDM Sumbal Amir Choudhary, Executive Engineer PDD, Executive Engineer I&FC and other officers from district and sub divisional administration were present on the occasion.

The general public present on the occasion expressed gratitude to LG administration for implementing various projects in the area.

People on the occasion also expressed satisfaction over the developmental initiatives taken up by administration in the area.

The Commissioner on the occasion reviewed various initiatives taken as part of Viksit Bharat Sanklap Yatra, besides also took stock of development works being executed in the area.

Yatoo in his address directed officers for the redressal of public grievances on priority.

Speaking on the occasion, Yatoo emphasized the importance of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in bridging the gap between the government and the people.

He highlighted the efforts of the government to ensure access to government services to all citizens, especially in rural areas.

Yatoo stressed on the importance of public awareness for fruitful implementation of different welfare schemes.

He said that through initiatives like the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, the government aims to reach up to the grassroots level and take feedback from the general public regarding implementation of various welfare programmes.

Earlier, the Commissioner inspected stalls set up by various departments which showcased various welfare initiatives of the Government.

