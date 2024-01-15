Dry weather till Jan 24 but rain, snow likely thereafter in J&K: MeT

Srinagar: Weatherman on Sunday ruled out significant weather activity till January 24 in Jammu and Kashmir despite two Western Disturbances (WDs) next week.

“Dry weather is likely to continue till January 24 with feeble WDs approaching on 16th and 20th evening,” a meteorological department official here said.

Under the influence of these WDs, he said generally cloudy weather with light rain and snow over “isolated middle & higher reaches is expected during January 16th & 20th night.”

He said overall there is no significant weather activity expected till January 24.

At the same time, the official said that as per indications of different models, there is possibility of light rain and snow at “scattered” places from 25-27. “Will update in coming days more clearly,” he said.

He said dense fog with cold day conditions are likely to continue till January 16 over plains of Jammu region.

Meanwhile, freezing weather conditions returned with Srinagar recording a low of minus 4.2°C against 0.2on the previous night. The MeT official said that the temperature was 2.1°C below normal for the summer capital of J&K for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 3.0°C against minus 2.0°C on the previous night, he said. The minimum temperature was 1.0°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, the MeT official said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 5.5°C against minus 0.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.6°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 2.2°C against minus 1.2°C on the previous night and the temperature was above normal by 1.4°C for the place, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 4.0°C against minus 0.3°C on the previous night and it was 1.1°C above normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg, the official said, recorded a low of minus 1.2°C against minus 1.0°C on the previous night and the temperature was 6.7°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 2.5°C against 4.0°C on previous night, and it was the season’s coldest night and below normal by 4.5°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of minus 0.8°C, Batote 3.9°C and Bhaderwah 1.1°C, he said.

Kashmir valley is under ‘Chillai-Kalan’, the 40-day harsh period of winter, which will end on January 29. However it does not mean an end to the winter. It is followed by a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ that occurs between January 30 and February 19 and a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which is from February 20 to March 1. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print