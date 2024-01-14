Police: Arrested 4 drug peddlers

Srinagar: Police on Saturday said that four drug peddlers have been arrested in Baramulla and contraband substances were recovered from their possession.

a police spokesperson said that a police party at a checkpoint established at Walraman Chandoosa, intercepted two persons identified as Farooq Ahmad Dar son of Gh Nabi resident of Chakloo A/P Najibhat Kreeri & Mohd Altaf Sofi son of Abdul Aziz resident of Chakloo Baramulla. During search, 40 grams of Heroin was recovered from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to PS Chandoosa where they remain in custody.

Similarly, a Police party of Police Station Kunzer headed by SHO PS Kunzer at a checkpoint established at Dhobiwan Barzulla, intercepted a vehicle (Sumo) bearing registration number JK05B-0134 with two persons on board. They have been identified as Hilal Ahmad Wani & Bilal Ahmad Wani sons of Gh Nabi, both residents of Barzulla Kunzer. During search, 510 grams of Charas & 11 Syrups of Codeine Phosphate were recovered from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to PS Kunzer where they remain in custody.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and investigations have been initiated.

“We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact nearest police establishment or dial 112,” he said, adding, “People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law.”

