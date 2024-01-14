Northern Commander reviews security

Srinagar: Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi Saturday took a “comprehensive joint security review” at Awantipora in south Kahsmir’s Pulwama district.
“#LtGenUpendraDwivedi, #ArmyCdrNC visited Headquarters ???????????? ?????????? for a comprehensive Joint Security Review,” army said in a post on ‘X’.
“The Army Commander complimented Officers from ??, #CRPF, @JmuKmrPolice and other intelligence agencies for seamless synergy in Operations, joint Combat Readiness, Counter Terrorism Grid and soldier-citizen connect,” it said, adding, “He directed them to remain steadfast towards maintaining peace and tranquility in the region.”
He also reviewed the counter-infiltration grid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir.
The Army’s Northern Command chief visited the forward areas of Machil sector in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.
“In the relentless pursuit of operational excellence and to review the Counter Infiltration Grid, #LtGenUpendraDwivedi, #ArmyCdrNC accompanied by #ChinarCorps Cdr and GOC #VajrDivision visited forward Battalions in #Machhal Sector,” the Northern Command said in a separate post on ‘X’.
The Army said the commander interacted with the troops and personnel of the Rashtriya Rifles, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Border Security Force and the Border Roads Organisation.
