PHD CCCIK holds interactive meeting with SMC Commissioner

Srinagar: The PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry Kashmir organized a highly productive and interactive call on meeting with Dr Owais Ahmed (IAS), Commissioner Srinagar Municipality, VC-SDA and CEO Srinagar Smart City Ltd.

The meeting was aimed to welcome him officially and to address several prominent issues, including changes in land use, NOC for building permissions, solid waste management, sanitation of Srinagar roads, and the implementation of smart city projects, the Chamber said in a statement.

Led by its Co-Chair, Himayu Wani, the PHD Chamber delegation, comprising esteemed Executive Committee members, Haleem Bhat, Bilal Kawoosa, S Ahmed Shah, Shabir Abdullah, Zahid Rather and Iqbal Fayaz Jan Deputy Director PHDCCI and engaged in a fruitful discussion with Commissioner Dr. Owais Ahmad.

The Commissioner warmly welcomed the PHD chamber and attentively listened to all the concerns raised during the meeting. The PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry Kashmir, being a leading national apex professional trade and industry body, assured the Commissioner of its unwavering support, cooperation, and valuable inputs in addressing the aforementioned issues.

The PHD chamber of Commerce & Industry expressed its commitment to working closely with the Srinagar Muncipality, Srinagar Development Authority and Srinagar Smart City Ltd to contribute to the development and progress of the region. As a token of appreciation and gratitude, the PHD Chamber presented Commissioner Dr. Owais Ahmad with a memento, acknowledging his dedication and efforts in serving the community.

The PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry Kashmir looks forward to a continued partnership with the Commissioner and remains committed to fostering a conducive environment for trade and industry in the region.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print