Div Com reviews arrangements for Guru Gobindji’s birthday

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on Saturday convened a meeting to review arrangements for the celebration of Shri Guru Gobindji’s birthday to facilitate the devotees of Sikh community on the occasion the religious festival.
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Commissioner SMC, SSP Srinagar, SSP Traffic, officers of line departments, Members of Gurudwara Prabandak Committee Srinagar attended the meeting in person.
While all other Deputy Commissioners along with district officers and district representatives of sikh community attended the meeting virtually.
Addressing the meeting, Div Com issued slew of directions to the officers for ensuring requisite arrangements at all the Gurudwaras in the Kashmir Division.
He directed for providing uninterrupted power supply on the auspicious occasion of Sikh Community.
Div Com urged concerned officers to fill up the potholes on roads leading to the Gurudwaras particularly in district Srinagar.
He emphasized to conduct sanitation drive and cleanliness at these religious places.
Besides, he instructed for making proper arrangements for smooth traffic movement, availability of SRTC busses to devotees and ensuring security.
To put all the arrangements in place, he exhorted on all departments to work in close coordination to facilitate the community while celebrating the festival.