JKRLM, Food Safety Dept collaborate to empower SHGs with Food Safety Training

Srinagar: Jammu & Kashmir Rural Livelihoods Mission (JKRLM) in collaboration with the Food and Safety Department Kashmir conducted a comprehensive training program on food safety for Self-Help Groups (SHGs) of JKRLM.

The training program was conducted on the directions of Mission Director JKRLM, Indu Kanwal Chib at Kashmir Haat, here.

The objective of the training program was to enhance the understanding and implementation of food safety practices among members of the SHGs involved in food-related businesses. The idea was to equip them with essential food safety practices and standards.

More than 30 SHGs of JKRLM, especially those dealing with the food sector, participated in the one-day training session, held under the supervision of District Program Manager Srinagar, Madina Bukhari.

The program aimed to provide practical knowledge and skills to ensure the production, handling, and storage of safe and hygienic food products. Various aspects of food safety were covered, including hygiene, prevention of cross-contamination, temperature control, and labeling requirements.

The training program highlighted the importance of maintaining food safety standards to protect consumer health and enhance business credibility. Through comprehensive guidance and expert advice, the SHGs were empowered to adopt best practices that meet regulatory requirements and consumer expectations.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Food & Safety Department Kashmir, Yameen ul Nabi, highlighted the crucial role of this training initiative as part of a broader program to strengthen livelihood opportunities for rural women.

By gaining the necessary knowledge and skills from this training, SHGs can actively contribute to ensuring the production and distribution of safe food products, he added.

Madina Bukhari, District Program Manager JKRLM Srinagar, stressed the significance of empowering SHGs with knowledge and skills in food safety. She stated that empowering SHGs in this area is crucial for their success and the well-being of their consumers.

The Food and Safety Department of Kashmir is dedicated to supporting SHGs in their journey towards producing safe and high-quality food products.

This training program is part of a larger effort to create livelihood opportunities and promote sustainable development in UT of J&K.

