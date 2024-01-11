IGP for keeping subversive elements under constant ‘radar’ in Kashmir

Srinagar, January 10: Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone V. K Birdi (IPS) Wednesday visited Police district Awantipora where he inspected Police Station Tral and Police Post Aripal and held a detailed interaction with the Police personnel.

DIG SKR Anantnag Rayees Mohammad Bhat, SSP Awantipora Ajaz Ahmad Zargar and other senior officers of the Police District were also present on the occasion.

The inspection zeroed in on critical elements, including the crime data and statistics for the jurisdiction, assessing the effectiveness of on-going initiatives and identifying areas for improvement, functioning of Woman Help Desk, Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems, reporting systems, accommodation and allied facilities for jawans.

“IGP Birdi engaged in a detailed interaction with the Police personnel at Police Station Tral and Police Post Aripal, seeking valuable insights into their experiences and challenges,” a police spokesperson said in a statement.

Highlighting the paramount importance of creating a conducive and secure environment for those dedicated to ensuring public safety, IGP Birdi expressed sincere appreciation for the dedication and hard work exhibited by the Police personnel and encouraged continuous efforts to enhance community safety.

IGP Kashmir stressed for adopting comprehensive counter measures to tackle militancy crime incidents. “Protecting the lives of people is our utmost responsibility.” He urged officers to strengthen communication within the ranks and to augment the security grids in their respective areas. “This strategic move aims at bolstering the safety and security of the people in the area.”

Addressing the ongoing threat, he urged vigilance against suspicious elements providing any kind of support to militant activities. He emphasized the importance of keeping such elements under constant radar to foil their attempts and prevent any untoward incidents. The IGP stressed the need for stringent action against individuals found involved in anti-peace activities.

During the visit, he urged officials for better management of Police Station records, stressing the significance of organized and accessible documentation as per laid down rules for efficient policing. In a bid to enhance community engagement, IGP Kashmir urged officials to spruce up interactions with the public. He highlighted the importance of fostering a strong and positive relationship between the police force and the community it serves.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print