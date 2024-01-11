Deliver ‘spotless’ LS polls: CEC Kumar tells state poll machinery

New Delhi:Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Thursday asked the state chief electoral officers to deliver a “spotless” Lok Sabha polls due in March-April.

Addressing a conference of CEOs here ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, he also said “a solid set of preparations” is in place for the democratic exercise.

Kumar stressed that the road to the elections is a journey of duty and resolve and expressed confidence in the readiness with all necessary interventions to provide the best possible electoral experience to all stakeholders, befitting the largest democracy of the world

