Time-bound disposal of public grievances among admin’s top priorities: DC Srinagar

Srinagar: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat Wednesday held a Public Grievance Redressal Camp at Darbagh-Syedpora area in Harwan Block of the District under weekly Block Diwas to bring Administration at the door steps of people for an on-spot resolution of their developmental issues.

The Public Grievance Redressal Camp was among others attended by Local DDC and BDC members including Shabir Ahmad Reshi and Haji Ali Mohammad, besides other public representatives and a large gathering of people from the area.

On the occasion, people from Syedpora, Fakir Gujri, Danihama, Mulnar, Gandthal, Theed and other adjoining areas of Harwan Block Welcomed Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat with warm greetings for being posted as Deputy Commissioner Srinagar.

The People and public representatives apprised the Deputy Commissioner about the issues confronting them besides their developmental demands including development of playfield, restoration of road stretch at Sarab Bagh, establishment of Girls Higher Secondary School, Skill Development Centre and Fruit Mandi in the area, providing ATM facility and Transport services for local population, completion of Chandpora-Darbagh road, saturation of beneficiaries under PMAY scheme and other issues.

The Deputy Commissioner after giving patient hearing to the grievances and demands of the public, sought on the spot response from the concerned District Officers present in the Grievance Redressal Camp. He also assured them that all genuine demands and issues projected by them will be looked into on priority.

The DC also gave on the spot directions to the Officers of line Departments for time bound redressal of the public issues.

Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Commissioner said the purpose of holding such grievance redressal Camps is to take appraisal of local issues from the general public. He said the decisions taken during Public Grievance Redressal Camp with regard to public issues and demands are addressed with proper follow up to ensure all demands are fulfilled for the public good.

The DC added that timely redressal of public grievances and their quality disposal in a time bound manner is among top priorities of the Administration. He instructed the Officers to ensure prompt response in mitigation of public issues and grievances.

The DC further laid emphasis on cent percent implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes on ground with visible impact for overall development and welfare of the people. He also stressed on saturation of Social Security Schemes by covering all left out beneficiaries.

With regard to the menace of drug abuse, the DC sought active cooperation from the public to uproot the burning societal issue from the District to save the younger generation from its disastrous ill effects. He said the menace of Drugs is non-negotiable and stressed on adopting zero tolerance against drug abuse.

During the Camp, the DC also handed over sanction letters to the tune of Rs 10 lakh among the KCC beneficiaries fir setting up of income generating units in the area.

General Manager DIC, Chief Planning Officer, Chief Medical Officer, Sub Divisional Magistrate East, Assistant Commissioner Development, Tehsildar North besides all Sectoral/District Officers were present in the Public Grievance Redressal Camp.

