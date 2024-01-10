KTA welcomes new DC Srinagar

Srinagar: In a warm reception, the Kashmir Trade Alliance (KTA) extended a hearty welcome to the newly appointed Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohiuddin Bhat, as he assumed charge.
The delegation, led by KTA President Ajaz Shahdhar, expressed their commitment to fostering collaboration and offered full support from the local business community.
The delegation comprised prominent members, including Umar Jan Wani, Sajad Hyder, Sabit Ali, Fayaz Nadaf, Sajad Din, and Manindar Singh Bhasin. These representatives reiterated their dedication to working hand in hand with the new DC to address the economic and trade-related challenges in the region.
During the reception, the KTA delegation took a moment to appreciate the outgoing DC, Aijaz Asad, for his contributions and leadership during his tenure. They assured the new DC of continued cooperation, emphasizing the importance of a seamless transition for the benefit of the local businesses and residents.
Discussions between the KTA and Dr. Bilal Mohiuddin Bhat covered a range of issues affecting the business community. The delegation sought the DC’s cooperation in resolving challenges such as infrastructural development, trade policies, and other matters vital to the economic growth of the region.
The KTA looks forward to a collaborative partnership with DC Dr. Bilal Mohiuddin Bhat and remains dedicated to actively contributing to the region’s economic well-being.