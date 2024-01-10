Employee’s DoB Can Be Altered Within 5 Years Of Joining Services: Govt

Rejects Cops Plea For Change Of Date Of Birth After 2 Decades

Srinagar: Underling that an employee’s date birth can be only altered within five years of its recording in service book, the government on Tuesday rejected plea of a policeman, seeking “correction” of his date of birth after rending around two decades of service.

Actually, the policeman Rajinder Kumar had filed an application before the Central Administrative Tribunal, Jammu, seeking direction the authorities to correct his date of birth as 3 July 1978 instead of 3 July 1976 in his character roll.

The CAT had disposed of Kumar’s plea on 1 March 2021 with the direction to, Chief Accounts Officer, Police Head Quarters, J&K to implement the an order (No. DE/2014/9008-11/OPJ dated 01.03.2014) passed by SSP, Jammu and take a decision in accordance with law. In case, the order of the SSP was complied with, the CAT had directed that all consequential service benefits may be given to Kumar.

Referring to police rules as well as provisions governing the alteration of date of birth, provided in Article-35 AA (c) of the Jammu & Kashmir Civil Service Regulations, 1956, the government said that alteration in the date of birth of an employee can be effected only within five years from the date of entry into Government service. “The official-applicant (Kumar) has failed to represent for alteration of his recorded date of birth within the prescribed time limit and has filed a representation with PHQ after rendering over two decades of service,” reads the order by Raj Kumar Goyal, Financial Commissioner (Home)/ Additional Chief Secretary.

“Now, therefore, in due deference to the Order of the Central Administrative Tribunal, Srinagar in O.A. No. 61/507/2020 dated 01.03.2021 titled Rajinder Kumar vs. Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ors, the claim of Rajinder Kumar, Constable, after having been examined and considered in terms of the relevant documents and the rules governing the subject, is for reasons recorded …, found devoid of any merit and hence rejected,” the order added.

