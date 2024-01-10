Dr Sehrish Asgar assumes charge as Secretary Public Grievances, CEO ERA

Jammu: Dr. Syed Sehrish Asgar on Tuesday assumed charge as Secretary, Public Grievances and Chief Executive Officer, J&K Economic Reconstruction Agency (ERA).

Soon after assuming the charge, Dr. Sehrish chaired a meeting with the senior officers of Department of Public Grievances and J&K ERA during which she was briefed about the functioning of both the organizations in detail.

While chairing the meeting of Department of Public Grievances, Dr Sehrish was informed about the activities and achievements of the department besides highlighting other aspects of their functioning. She was informed that the department has set up two toll free call centres for registration of grievances (Jammu 18005722327 and Kashmir 18005722328).

Dr. Syed Sehrish Asgar, while taking stock of working of ERA, was briefed about the broader contours of the World Bank funded Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project being presently executed by J&K ERA in the UT. She was apprised that as on date 183 sub projects, out of the total of 213, taken up for execution under the World Bank funded Jhelum Tawi flood Recovery Project have already been completed registering 86 per cent completion rate.

Dr. Sehrish exhorted upon all the officers of J&KERA to continue working in mission mode while complying with all quality parameters and timelines to ensure that all the sub-projects taken up for execution under JTFRP are completed expeditiously.

